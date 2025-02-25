Perplexity expands beyond search with Comet, its own web browser

Aravind Srinivas led AI-powered search engine Perplexity has announced plans to develop its own web browser.

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), the company introduced a sign-up list for the browser, though it has yet to be released. Details about its launch timeline, design and whether the Comet web browser will be exclusive to smartphones or if it will also launch on platforms like Windows and macOS remain unclear. However, the browser does have a name: Comet.

Comet: A Browser for Agentic Search by Perplexity



Coming soon. pic.twitter.com/SwVSwudgtN — Perplexity (@perplexity_ai) February 24, 2025

Perplexity’s AI-powered search is one of the few challengers attempting to disrupt Google’s dominance in the search engine market. With the launch of the Comet browser, CEO Srinivasan is aiming to do the same in an even more competitive space—one where Google’s stronghold is even more established.

“Perplexity will be launching Comet, a new agentic browser, very soon! This is a pretty serious engineering undertaking. Please join us to help build the future of internet browsing, with AIs doing deep research and tasks for us!” wrote Aravind Srinivas, co-founder and CEO of Perplexity, in a LinkedIn post.

According to Similarweb data from January 2025, Google Chrome leads the web browser market with a commanding 63.5% share. Apple’s Safari follows at a distant second with 21.8%, while Microsoft Edge holds 5.6%.

In addition to dominant players like Chrome, there are numerous third-party alternatives, many of which—like the upcoming Dia browser from The Browser Company—feature AI-powered capabilities that compete with Perplexity’s own.

Founded in 2022, Perplexity is known for its AI-powered app, which leverages large language models like ChatGPT and DeepSeek. This month, Perplexity launched a “deep research” tool to compete with offerings from OpenAI, Google, and xAI. That follows two major January releases: an AI-powered assistant for Android and an API for AI search.