Perplexity expands its publisher program, offers ad revenue to media partners

Perplexity, an AI-powered search engine, is broadening its publisher program which was launched earlier this year. It has welcomed over a dozen new partners to Perplexity’s Publishers’ Program including Los Angeles Times, ADWEEK, The Independent and many more.

As part of the program, these participating publishers will earn a share of advertising revenue generated when their content appears in search results on Perplexity's platform. They’ll also have access to Perplexity's APIs and developer support to build unique features using its proprietary search technology. They will receive free Perplexity Enterprise Pro for their entire organisation for a year. Additionally, they’ll receive data analytics to help track trends and content performance as long as they remain in the program.

With the growing demand and Perplexity’s ongoing investment in Publishers, it has appointed Jessica Chan—who previously built LinkedIn’s content partner programs—as its new head of publisher partnerships. Chan will lead and expand this program, ensuring it continues to deliver value for both publishers and users.

The rest of the partners are Blavity, DPReview, Gear Patrol, Lee Enterprises, MediaLab, Mexico News Daily, Minkabu Infonoid, NewsPicks, Prisa Media, RTL Germany brands stern and ntv, and World History Encyclopedia. These media brands represent the diverse interests of the search engine's international user base and serve as its first partners from the United Kingdom, Japan, Spain and Latin America.

Their content reflects the vast array of topics people search for, featuring specialised trade coverage on subjects like marketing and history to popular culture and in-depth local reporting on their communities.

With these new partners joining existing ones like TIME, Fortune, and Der Spiegel, Perplexity aims to enrich its knowledge base and provide insights that resonate with users from different backgrounds and geographies.