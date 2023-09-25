PhonePe takes on Google Play Store with the launch of Indus Appstore in India

The Indus Appstore will be available in 12 Indian languages tailored for Indian users.
PhonePe has introduced the Indus Appstore Developer Platform, welcoming Android app developers to register and upload their apps on www.indusappstore.com. These apps will be available on the soon-to-be-launched "Made-in-India" Indus Appstore, offering a localised experience in 12 languages tailored for Indian users.
For the first year, there will be no charge for listing an app on the Indus Appstore Developer Platform. After the first year, there will be a small annual fee. The platform will not charge developers any fees or commissions for in-app payments, allowing them to integrate any payment gateway of their choice.
Akash Dongre, CPO & co-founder of Indus Appstore, stated that India's rapidly growing smartphone user base presents a significant opportunity to establish a localised Android app store. He expressed hope that the Indus Appstore would provide developers with a credible alternative to Google Playstore, offering improved app discovery and consumer engagement.
The Indus Appstore will offer developers an alternative distribution channel to access the Indian Android market, along with multilingual app discovery to facilitate high-quality user acquisition. A dedicated section called "Launch Pad" will provide startups and new app launches with better visibility and search optimisation.
Key Features of Indus Appstore:
Mobile number-based login for user convenience.
Zero commission for in-app payments.
No listing fees for the first year.
India-based support team and dedicated account managers.
Cohort-based targeted release management.
AI-powered real-time monitoring of app vitals.
Real-time analytics, industry trends, and competitor analysis.
Faster app updates for users.