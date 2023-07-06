PhonePe launches one-stop POS solution for merchant partners

The POS device, built on the Android platform, revolutionizes the checkout experience for businesses. Whether customers are at the counter, table, delivery location, or anywhere with cellular coverage, the device simplifies the entire process, elevating the customer experience. Its reliability and security are top-notch, backed by the PCI-PTS 6 certification, safeguarding both merchant and consumer data. With automatic batch closure and unified reconciliation, the device becomes a one-stop solution for hassle-free account settlement, streamlining merchant operations. The device is offered at a nominal monthly rental, and comes with world-class product quality and service from PhonePe.