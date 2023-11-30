PhonePe's Indus Appstore onboards major game developers

Sunit Warraich (CEO), CardBaazi: "With Indus Appstore, we're set to redefine the card gaming sphere, providing not just entertainment but a commitment to fair and rewarding interactions for players. With Cardbaazi's immersive gameplay and Indus Appstore’s supportive environment, we're excited to offer an unmatched card gaming escapade, enriched by zero commission on in-app purchases, fostering a community passionate about fair play and enjoyment."

Manish Shrivastava (VP Marketing), MPL: "Being a platform that has an enviable roster of games, MPL's aim is to make gaming accessible to people all across the country, giving users the opportunity to play games of skill that they’d want. Partnering with Indus Appstore will help us reach out to the India we are building for."

Amandeep Singh (CMO), Rummy Passion: "We are looking forward to scale our product, Rummy Passion, on the Indus Appstore and are eager to explore the significant growth opportunity that awaits us. Indus Appstore’s India-based Support Team stands out, offering real-time and dedicated support—an invaluable resource ensuring seamless user experience. We believe this partnership will help us drive widespread user product adoption and engagement.”

Pratik Sahu(AVP Marketing), Gameskraft: “Partnering with Indus Appstore will open avenues to reach newer audience for Gameskraft. Their ingenious video-led app discovery experience will help spark a significant wave of awareness for our apps. We are looking forward to being part of India's first appstore and reaching a wider audience."

Sudhir Kamath(COO), Nazara Technologies: “Our dedication to bringing diverse gaming experiences to players across different platforms aligns perfectly with Indus Appstore's vision of empowering users with a variety of quality apps. We're thrilled to join this innovative platform, further expanding our reach and offering our engaging games to a broader audience.”

Bhanuchander B (head of marketing), Taj Rummy: “Indus Appstore’s distinctive advantage of Localized App Listing resonates deeply with us—it's a bridge to connect with Bharat by embracing their language and culture. This tailored approach amplifies our reach, offering a more personalized gaming experience. Together with Indus Appstore, we're poised to elevate the joy of rummy gaming, ensuring our platform resonates authentically with diverse audiences.”