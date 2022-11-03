Prime Video gears-up for live cricketing action with India Men’s Tour of New Zealand in November

Fans excited to watch the bi-lateral series live on Prime Video will also get an additional ring side view into the storied rivalry between two giants of the short format game, as the streaming service announced today the launch of a six-part mini-series Taking Guard: India’s Quest for Kiwi Glory. Taking Guard explores India’s fabled rivalry with the Kiwis, going back to 1967, through archival match footage, soundbytes and graphics. The documentary moves seamlessly through varied themes chronicling India’s tour to New Zealand over the years. Former greats of the game, who lend their voice in telling this riveting story include Ravi Shastri, Ajit Agarkar, Danny Morrison, Simon Doull and Ian Smith. Harsha Bhogle, who has not only witnessed this rivalry from close quarters but has been the voice narrating the highs and lows from some of these matches from the commentary box, also talks about his experience. The new series launched exclusively on Prime Video today.