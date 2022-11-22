Publicis Groupe to launch ‘Decoding ONDC - Perspective For Marketers’ report in partnership with Digital India Foundation

Arvind Gupta, Co-Founder and Head, Digital India Foundation and Board Member, ONDC said, “The success of digital public goods in identity, payments and social welfare disbursements in India is based upon two principles: trust in technology and value co-creation. ONDC is a remarkable step to incorporate these principles to democratise e-commerce, to realise our aspirations for a Digital India and empower the millions in smaller towns and rural areas who will now get access to technology and digital commerce. Of particular note, is what it can do for smaller and medium-sized businesses, putting them on the map nationally and making them discoverable and reachable. DIF’s partnership with Publicis is an exemplary one, and we have collaborated successfully on an outstanding report, that guides on participant strategy, technology, data, content activation and investment in the ONDC connected age of commerce.”