Publishers file a lawsuit against OpenAI over copyright in Delhi HC

Reuters reports that Indian book publishers and their international counterparts have lodged a copyright lawsuit against OpenAI in New Delhi, marking another global legal challenge against AI content training practices.

The New Delhi-based Federation of Indian Publishers filed a case at the Delhi High Court, representing members including Bloomsbury, Penguin Random House, Cambridge University Press, Pan Macmillan, Rupa Publications, and S.Chand and Co.

Pranav Gupta, the federation's general secretary, stated their primary objective is to prevent OpenAI from accessing copyrighted content. "In case they don't want to license with us, they should delete datasets used in AI training and explain compensation," Gupta said, emphasising the potential impact on creativity.

The lawsuit, filed in December, reflects a broader international trend of content creators challenging technology firms over AI training methods. OpenAI has consistently denied such allegations, asserting fair use of publicly available data.

This legal action follows similar global cases by authors, news organisations, and musicians seeking to restrict AI companies' use of proprietary content in training their systems.