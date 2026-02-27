Pulse Candy marks World Compliment Day with ‘Pulse of Moving India’

DS Group’s Pulse Candy has announced the sixth edition of its World Compliment Day initiative for 2026, titled ‘Pulse of Moving India’. Running from February 27 to March 3, the campaign focuses on recognising gig workers and essential service providers who support everyday life, often without public acknowledgement.

Building on earlier editions that highlighted brands and unsung contributors, this year’s initiative turns attention to delivery partners, transit workers and other service providers who form a key part of India’s fast-growing gig economy. The campaign is being supported by partnerships with platforms such as Zepto, Swiggy, Rapido and Myntra.

Arvind Kumar, senior general manager, marketing, confectionery, DS Group, said, “We believe that a simple compliment can light up a whole culture of positivity. As part of the sixth year of our World Compliment Day campaign, Pulse candy is celebrating the ‘Pulse of Moving India,’ the invisible heroes that are the backbone of our lives today. This campaign is about looking beyond the product to recognize the human spirit that keeps our nation in motion. We want to inspire every Indian, especially the youth, to pause and offer a word of appreciation to those who make our lives easier every single day.”

The campaign is being rolled out through a mix of outdoor and digital activations, combining localised ‘thank you’ messaging with region-first digital outreach across social media platforms. Through this initiative, Pulse Candy continues to position itself as a brand engaging with everyday cultural moments and social recognition.