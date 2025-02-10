Quint Digital shuts down Hindi website, sells YouTube channel to Shvaas

Quint Digital has announced the discontinuation of its Hindi website, effective from February 5, 2025. The company has sold its YouTube channel, Quint Hindi, along with associated digital assets, to Shvaas Creations for approximately Rs 39.52 lakh.

Advertisment

In a separate update on the BSE, Quint Digital revealed that it has completed the acquisition of a 77.5% stake (on a fully diluted basis) in Shvaas Creations. Founded on December 17, 2024, by Vani Bisht and Shailesh Chaturvedi, Shvaas intends to launch an online digital platform under the brand name Kisan India.

Following this acquisition, Shvaas will operate as a subsidiary of Quint Digital.

Additionally, Quint Digital shared its financial results for Q3 and the nine-month period ending December 31, 2024. For the quarter, the company reported sales of Rs 85.1 million, a decrease from Rs 157.7 million in the previous year.

Revenue also dropped to Rs 159.8 million from Rs 220.3 million year-over-year. The company posted a net loss of Rs 31.3 million, compared to a net income of Rs 829.1 million during the same period last year.