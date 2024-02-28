Quint Digital to acquire Listen First Media LLC

Listen First Media is a premier social media and digital analytics platform headquartered in New York. Listen First Media was founded in 2012 to guide the way brands make decisions with large datasets from social media. Listen First Media consolidates social media analytics from all major social channels and assists major brands to maximize their social media ROI. Listen First Media also provides an expert team of social media strategists to assist clients by providing timely data, insights, and strategies. Listen First Media services marquee clients in the media and entertainment, streaming services, gaming, and other verticals. The massive dataset owned by Listen First provides unique industry and competitive benchmarking that clients highly value.