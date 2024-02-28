Quint Digital to acquire Listen First Media LLC

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The deal is anticipated to be finalised by March 1, 2024.
Quintype Technologies Inc. has entered into a definitive agreement with Listen First Media LLC to acquire the entire business operations including technology platform, brand, IP, domain name, customer contracts, employees etc. The transaction is expected to be consummated by March 1, 2024.
Listen First Media is a premier social media and digital analytics platform headquartered in New York. Listen First Media was founded in 2012 to guide the way brands make decisions with large datasets from social media. Listen First Media consolidates social media analytics from all major social channels and assists major brands to maximize their social media ROI. Listen First Media also provides an expert team of social media strategists to assist clients by providing timely data, insights, and strategies. Listen First Media services marquee clients in the media and entertainment, streaming services, gaming, and other verticals. The massive dataset owned by Listen First provides unique industry and competitive benchmarking that clients highly value.
Along with Quintype, Listen First will become the second SaaS based product from QDL’s media-tech stable. QDL expects to exploit synergies between these two media-tech platforms and their potential global footprints. Listen First’s marketing and sales prowess is also expected to power a successful launch of Quintype in North America’s large CMS (Content Management Systems) market for digital publishers.
To give effect to the above acquisition, Quint Digital Limited has, via its wholly owned subsidiary viz Global Media Technologies Inc., entered into a binding term sheet with Cognita Ventures LLC to set up ‘Quintype Technologies Inc.’, a media-tech company incorporated in Delaware, as an equal Joint Venture.
On completion of the transaction, Global Media Technologies Inc., will acquire 50% stake in Quintype Technologies Inc for an aggregate consideration (in form of debt and equity) of USD 2.25 Million. This transaction is expected to be closed by March 31,2024.