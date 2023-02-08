Quora launches its AI chatbot 'Poe'

It becomes the third tech company after OpenAI (Microsoft) and Google to venture into the AI powered chatbot market.
Social question-and-answer platform Quora has launched its own AI-powered chatbot called Poe. The website made the chatbot open to public access on February 8, 2023. Adam D'Angelo, CEO, Quora, announced the launch in a blog post that he made on the website itself. D'Angelo said that Poe will allow people to ask questions, get instant answers, and have back-and-forth conversations with several AI-powered bots.
The feature will be initially available only on iOS, and a subsequent release on other operating systems would be made in the coming months.
"The AI on Poe is currently powered by models from OpenAI and Anthropic. However, we foresee a large number of models available in the near future," D'Angelo shares, adding, "We hope to become the most efficient way for people to collectively explore the possibilities opened up by new AI models as they are released. The name Poe is short for “Platform for Open Exploration” to reflect this intent. "
Microsoft-backed ChatGPT was the first AI-powered chatbot to hit the market in December. In January 2023, ChatGPT reached over 100 million users, making it the fastest-growing consumer application to date. Google also recently announced its own AI bot 'Bard', which has been released to a select few users till now. The company will soon make Bard public.