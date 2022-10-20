Quora to launch Video ads

Quora, the knowledge-sharing platform, expands brand advertising business with new video ads. Quora is the place to go to reach the high-intent, affluent, and educated audience that will deliver results. Unique ad types like Promoted Answers drive traffic and boost conversions for marketing campaigns and now with video, brands can more effectively tell their story. The format will be horizontal, paired with a banner to boost clickthrough rate. CPC and CPV bidding options will be available and ads can range from 6-30 seconds.