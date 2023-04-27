QYOU Media India and Maxamtech launch Q GamesMela

Curt Marvis, CEO and co-founder, QYOU Media Inc., commented, "We are thrilled that our first gaming product is hitting the market only three months after we closed our acquisition of Maxamtech. We remain confident that fans of Q-branded content offerings across India are perfectly suited to become customers of our gaming products. In addition, with recently developed data mining capabilities taking shape we look to truly begin to leverage our audience data and influencer marketing capabilities to maximize stickiness and overall revenue generation. We view today as the kick-off of an entirely new revenue vertical for our business in India.”