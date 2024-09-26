Ranveer Allahbadia’s YouTube Channels hacked; posts ‘End of My Career?’ following incident

Popular YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, widely known as BeerBiceps, fell victim to a cyberattack , with hackers taking control of his YouTube channels.

Advertisment

The attackers renamed his main channel to "@Elon.trump.tesla_live2024" and his personal channel to "@Tesla.event.trump_2024".

Following the breach, all of his podcasts and interviews were deleted, replaced by older streams featuring events with Elon Musk and Donald Trump.

YouTube has since deactivated the compromised channels, which now display the message, "This page isn’t available."

Although Allahbadia has not yet issued an official statement, he addressed the situation indirectly on Instagram.

Sharing a lighthearted post of a meal, he captioned it, "Celebrating my two main channels being hacked with my favourite food. Vegan burgers. Death of BeerBiceps met with Death of diet." In another post, he shared a selfie wearing an eye mask, joking, "Is this the end of my YouTube career? Was nice knowing you all."

His humorous reaction to the incident has sparked speculation among netizens, with some suggesting that the hack might be part of a larger marketing stunt. Many anticipate that Allahbadia could seize this moment to announce a new project or initiative.

However, Viraj Seth, co-founder and CEO of Monk Entertainment, an influencer marketing company co-owned by Ranveer Allahbadia, clarified the situation on LinkedIn, stating, "For the record, this is not a PR stunt. We are staying calm because we trust YouTube will assist us in recovering the channels."

This hacking incident highlights the growing concerns about cybersecurity risks faced by content creators and public figures on digital platforms. The breach follows a similar attack earlier this week on the official YouTube channel of the Supreme Court of India, where unauthorised content linked to the US-based cryptocurrency company Ripple Labs was displayed.

As of now, there is no official update on whether Allahbadia’s channels will be restored.