Redseer publishes Top 25 Digital Disruptors 2022' in three major categories

Mohit Rana, Partner, Redseer, explained the methodology for categorizing digital disruptors. “The companies were divided into four distinct quadrants based on select criteria. The early movers or the ‘Tigers’ in the eCommerce space, scaled up rapidly and built their dominance online as well as offline. Legacy players, or the ‘Elephants’, are the dominant offline players who have scaled up well online. ‘Rabbits’ are typically digital first companies who have leveraged the eCommerce space well but are yet to scale, while the legacy players that have built a good online presence but have a comparatively lower online market share are the ‘Turtles’. Players in the top quadrants will have to enhance their focus on offline sales, while the bottom quadrant will have to approach eCommerce aggressively.”