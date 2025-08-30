Reliance and Meta announce partnership to develop enterprise AI Solutions in India

Reliance Industries (RIL) and Meta have announced the formation of a joint venture (JV) to build and scale enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for organisations in India and select international markets.

Advertisment

Under the agreement, RIL and Meta will jointly invest approximately INR 855 crore, with RIL holding a 70% stake and Meta holding 30%. The JV will be powered by Meta’s open-source Llama models and will focus on:

Enterprise AI Platform-as-a-Service: A secure, full-stack environment enabling organisations to customise, deploy, and manage generative AI models for use cases across business functions.

Pre-configured AI solutions: Targeted at both cross-functional and industry-specific requirements.

The JV aims to combine RIL’s digital infrastructure with Meta’s AI models to provide scalable enterprise solutions. It will also offer deployment flexibility across cloud, on-premises, and dedicated infrastructure environments.

The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025.