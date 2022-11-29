Saffola FITTIFY launches ‘Health Ko Rakho FIT-FIT-FITTIFY’ campaign with Janhvi Kapoor

Sharing her thoughts on the announcement, brand ambassador Janhvi Kapoor said, “I am ecstatic to embark on this new journey with Saffola FITTIFY to encourage everyone to prioritize fitness and nutrition. Being a fitness enthusiast and a true foodie, both trust and taste are very important for me. Saffola is a brand which is trusted by millions of Indians & I love that Saffola FITTIFY Peanut Butters & Saffola FITTIFY The Perfekt Gummies offer an array of products that are enriched with nutritional ingredients which also taste great. Through this association, I look forward to inspiring more people to lead a healthier lifestyle.”