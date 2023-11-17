Samsung’s voice assistant, Bixby introduces new feature for cricket fans in India – Bixby Cricket

Bixby has transformed from a smart voice assistant to a versatile AI platform that can be accessed on any Samsung device, wearable, or digital appliance.
Samsung India has introduced new features to its voice-assistant Bixby, which now includes the ability to provide cricket match scores (including the ongoing cricket world cup), update the points table, and share the schedule of upcoming matches with users in India. Bixby has transformed from a smart voice assistant to a versatile AI platform that can be accessed on any Samsung device, wearable, or digital appliance. With these latest additions, Bixby users can conveniently stay updated on cricket match scores and tournaments using their televisions, smartphones, or wearables.
Bixby Cricket is powered by Sportskeeda, a global sports content platform that covers sporting events and serves over 100 million fans every month. Through the partnership, Samsung aims at making the sport more fun and more accessible to fans across India.
Users can easily obtain immediate responses and relevant information by simply asking Bixby questions like What is the score?, Show the points table for the World Cup, or Show me the upcoming matches. These recently introduced features are accessible to existing Bixby users without the need for any additional installations or downloads. Cricket holds significant importance in India, and with various major cricket tournaments currently taking place or scheduled in the near future, Samsung believes that Bixby Cricket would be a valuable addition for cricket enthusiasts. This feature allows them to stay updated with the latest scores of ongoing tournaments by simply asking Bixby.
“Cricket is more than just a sport in India. And with major cricket tournaments either in progress or lined up in the near future, Samsung believes that Bixby Cricket would be a great solution for cricket lovers to stay updated with the latest scores and tournaments just through their voice. Users can get updates even while driving, working, cooking, or doing any other activity that requires their attention. Another goal of Samsung India is to continuously nurture the Indian start-up ecosystem and this launch helps in that as well”, said Balaji Hariharan, senior director and head of product management, Samsung Research Institute, Bangalore.
"We are excited to join forces with Samsung Bixby to bring unparalleled sports coverage to Samsung users across India," said Ajay Pratap Singh, Chief Executive Officer, Sportskeeda. "This integration showcases our commitment to delivering accurate and prompt sports information to fans, right at their fingertips. Whether it is cricket matches from international arenas or local league showdowns, Bixby users can now revel in the excitement, through voice commands like never before."
The Bixby 2.0 update in May 2021 included the introduction of Indian English, which enhanced the user experience for Indian consumers. This update provided Bixby users in India with relevant information such as Indian names, places, relationships, content, and recipes. These new features were designed to offer users a personalized experience and timely updates.