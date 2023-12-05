Savvytree bags brand mandate of Vaidique Regenesis

Savvytree's approach is centred around utilising data-driven insights to ensure meaningful engagement and conversion for Vaidique.
Savvytree, a full-service digital marketing and PR agency based in Delhi, has announced its latest brand mandate with Vaidique Regenesis, an ayurvedic skincare and wellness industry.
The collaboration signifies a blend of traditional wellness practices with the modern digital world, showcasing a transformative impact on the Ayurvedic wellness market.
Savvytree is set to enhance Vaidique's online presence through a comprehensive digital marketing approach. This includes creative content creation, strategic social media management, optimised search engine presence and targeted advertising campaigns.
The agency’s expertise in blending traditional wisdom with digital innovation aligns seamlessly with Vaidique's vision of bringing time-honoured Ayurvedic practices to a broader audience.
"Our goal is to create a digital persona for Vaidique that resonates with the authenticity of Ayurveda and connects with the modern consumer. Savvytree's strategic thinking, deep insights and innovative approach make them the ideal partner for this journey" stated the founder of Vaidique.
The synergy between Vaidique's ayurvedic authenticity and Savvytree's digital expertise aims to build a future where wellness meets the digital age with kindness, authenticity and innovation.