Savvytree bags digital marketing mandate for The Little Bunny

The mandate includes services like social media management, performance marketing and website management.
Savvytree, a digital marketing agency, has announced its recent collaboration with The Little Bunny, focusing on premium and affordable kids' clothing and accessories that reflect individuality and spark joy.
The Little Bunny has established an identity in the baby care industry by providing a line of affordable and fashionable clothes designed for kids and babies. Savvytree has become the partner for The Little Bunny. The agency did the branding, logo creation and social media launch, and is currently managing its social media as well.
Bharat Khatter, founder, Savvytree, said, "We are excited about our collaboration with The Little Bunny, a brand that perfectly embodies our commitment to quality and sustainability. Leveraging our digital expertise, our team is eager to enhance The Little Bunny's online presence, effectively conveying their dedication to delivering premium and affordable essentials for kids to a broader audience."
"We are thrilled about our partnership with Savvytree and eagerly anticipate achieving new digital milestones. With Savvytree's expertise, we are confident that our message -to create a brand that celebrates childhood, imagination, and the joy of dressing up—will resonate with a wide audience. This sentiment is shared by the founder of The Little Bunny, as we embark on this exciting journey together."