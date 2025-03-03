Schbang announces leadership transition as Harshil and Sohil Karia acquire Akshay Gurnani’s stake

Schbang, an independent creative, media, and technology transformation agency, has announced a leadership transition. Harshil Karia and Sohil Karia have acquired the shares of Akshay Gurnani.

Harshil Karia will continue as founder and CEO, leading the company’s growth and MarTech strategy. Sohil Karia will continue as co-founder and chief of digital transformation.

“Our focus is on building a long-term business, delivering solutions for clients, and expanding globally,” said Harshil Karia.

“This leadership change is about growth and setting new business goals,” said Sohil Karia.

Akshay Gurnani said, “Schbang has grown from a startup to a global business. I am grateful for the relationships built over the years and look forward to my next venture. I am confident Schbang will continue to expand under Harshil and Sohil’s leadership.”

Schbang has announced leadership appointments across its operations. Umma Saini will serve as chief creative officer. Jitto George will lead brand solutions and Schbang Motion Pictures. Dipshika Ravi has been named national creative director. Other leadership appointments include Aditya Menon (vice president, strategic management), Mukund Raina (EVP & business head, Schbang Delhi), Suketu Gohel (senior creative director, Art), Amit Panhale (vice president, brand solutions), and Eric Abraham (associate vice president, brand solutions).

In the UK, Schbang’s operations will be led by Viren Chhabria (head of business development) and Sarah Coles (creative director).

Schbang has also acquired Addikt, now addiktSchbang, expanding its presence in Europe under Barry Schwarz and Koen Van Ovoorde. The company aims to expand its global presence while integrating international business practices.