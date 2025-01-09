Shark Tank judge and Inshorts co-founder Azhar Iqubal launches Fenado AI

Azhar Iqubal, Shark Tank India judge and co-founder of news app Inshorts, has announced the launch of his latest venture, Fenado AI, with Manish Singh Bisht, former head of technology at Inshorts. Fenado AI allows users to create apps or websites in minutes without coding.

Advertisment

The platform is designed for startups, small businesses, and large organisations globally. It eliminates the need for coding or tech teams. Users can share their business requirements and design preferences via chat, and Fenado AI creates the app or website. The platform provides complete tech solutions for functional companies.

“Now anyone can build an app, website with zero coding knowledge. Fenado AI is your tech team now,” said Azhar Iqubal, co-founder and CEO of Fenado AI. “For decades, many entrepreneurs with brilliant ideas have been held back by a lack of access to affordable and skilled tech talent. Fenado AI changes that and democratises this segment, by putting the power of creation into the hands of entrepreneurs to build their solutions for the world, without worrying about the complexities of coding and building a tech team. This is about leveling the playing field for startups who don't have prior tech knowledge,” he added.

Fenado AI has attracted over 200 paying customers across the US, Europe, and India during its beta phase. The company aims to onboard over 10,000 startups globally by the end of 2025, providing digital tools for various industries.

Highlighting the platform’s robust capabilities, Manish Singh Bisht, co-founder and CTO of Fenado AI, said, “AI has proven to be more efficient than 99% of humans in the field of coding. And with this advancement, we at Fenado AI want people to build world-class apps and websites with the help of AI. It ensures the tools are scalable and reliable, with continuous support—crucial for startups navigating their growth journeys. Fenado AI saves time, offers end-to-end tech support and removes the challenges of finding tech talent.”

