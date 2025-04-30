ShelfRadar.ai launches AI ad copilot for quick commerce brands

Punt Partners announced the official launch of ShelfRadar.ai, an AI-powered ad copilot designed to help brands optimise their advertising performance on quick commerce platforms. The product was unveiled at the Happy Llama Conference for AI startups, held in Bangalore on April 25, 2025.

ShelfRadar was named among the winners of AI Innovation Awards at Happy Llama

Battleground, where over 50 AI startups showcased their demo.

ShelfRadar leverages AI to optimise campaign targeting and budget allocation. It enables marketers to identify the highest-potential segments and calibrate their spend accordingly. ShelfRadar is built to empower performance marketers with intelligent, data-driven recommendations, enabling brands to scale efficiently on quick commerce marketplaces. By offering insights into product availability, visibility, pricing, and emerging opportunity segments, ShelfRadar enables smarter, more effective ad decisions.

Quick commerce advertising is facing two key issues—difficulty in budget allocation across multiple platforms and inconsistent performance metrics across cities. This has created a need for a hyper-local, micro-market approach.

“In the fast-growing and rapidly evolving quick commerce space, being data-driven is key to success,” said Madhu Sudhan, co-founder of Punt Partners. “ShelfRadar helps surface the most promising segments and spending strategies. At Punt, we’re not here to report performance—we’re here to improve it.”

ShelfRadar is built for performance marketers handling quick commerce ad budgets, combining human input with machine intelligence to support growth.