Shemaroo partners with PWR Chain to enhance digital entertainment

Shemaroo Entertainment, a media and entertainment company, has announced a strategic partnership with PWR Chain, an advanced Layer 0 blockchain infrastructure. Through this alliance, PWR Chain becomes the official blockchain partner for ShemarooVerse, Shemaroo Entertainment’s immersive platform set to deliver next-generation immersive content. This partnership combines Shemaroo Entertainment’s content offerings with PWR Chain’s scalable and environmentally efficient blockchain capabilities.

Shemaroo Entertainment is moving its IP portfolio to the blockchain, using PWR Chain’s infrastructure to help creators monetise content through tokenisation and digital collectibles. PWR Chain’s fixed-fee structure provides creators with predictable revenue and opportunities for exclusive releases and new formats.

The advanced interoperability and scalability of PWR Chain enable ShemarooVerse to support an array of personalised, interactive features across devices. The platform leverages PWR Chain's developer-friendly design, the first blockchain that allows the deployment of full software applications in traditional coding languages, making it easy for developers to build both smart contracts and applications. With PWR Chain's instant finality and quantum-resistant security, ShemarooVerse offers users a secure, dynamic, and immersive digital space for authentic engagement with Shemaroo Entertainment's iconic content.

Arghya Chakravarty, COO of Shemaroo Entertainment, said, “Partnering with PWR Chain marks a transformative leap in digital engagement for Shemaroo Entertainment. ShemarooVerse will benefit from the speed, scalability, and sustainability of PWR Chain’s blockchain infrastructure, offering audiences a more immersive, secure entertainment experience while providing creators with unique monetization avenues. We are thrilled to bring ShemarooVerse to life in a way that resonates with the evolving preferences of digital consumers.”

Melanie Mohr, CEO at PWR Labs, added, “Shemaroo Entertainment’s leadership in Indian entertainment provides an ideal platform to demonstrate PWR Chain’s high-performance, eco-friendly blockchain technology. This partnership not only underscores the potential of blockchain for enhancing digital experiences but also positions PWR Chain to drive growth and create engaging opportunities within India’s entertainment industry.”