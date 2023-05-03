Snap Introduces New Solutions for Advertisers

Snap, parent company of Snapchat, has introduced new solutions for advertisers, new content partnerships, and new ways to work with creators on Snapchat.
At the IAB NewFronts event, Snapchat announced new offerings for advertisers to build their reach on the platform, work with creators, and activate with content partners.
The feature First Story is intended to enable advertisers to reserve the first video ad between Friend Stories. In the US, it offers a potential daily reach of nearly 50M. Early partners running First Story ads include Louis Vuitton, Warner Brothers, and more.
The platform also launched ads in Spotlight for all advertisers globally. “With over 350 million Snapchatters consuming Spotlight content every month, we’re excited to bring brands closer to the Snapchat audience on this new surface,” it said in a press release.
In a bid to make it easier for brands and creators to work together, Snap launched Snap Star Collab Studio in the US. With the service, brands can source, partner, and drive results with influencers.
The Collab Studio will accelerate partnerships between brands and Snap Stars through managed service production — supported by four initial partners: Studio71, Beeline by Brat TV, Influential and Whalar — where experienced teams will help brands create and execute sponsored Stories and bespoke ad creative with influencers.
The platform also launched sports sponsorship packages that will help marketers activate across Snapchat during some of the sports events. “For NBCUniversal’s Paris 2024 Olympic Games and the upcoming Women’s World Cup, we are bringing Snapchatters exclusive content across Snapchat’s Stories, Spotlight, and Camera. Our longstanding partnerships with the WNBA, NBA, and NFL will also continue to provide content across Stories and Spotlight and more creative tools for our community,” the platform announced.
On the new announcement, Ajit Mohan, President, APAC, Snap, shared “I’m excited about today’s announcements, which provide our advertising partners greater product enhancements that will have a material impact on reaching Snapchatters. Our platform is about real relationships, and these new features will give brands more opportunities than ever before to reach a growing and highly engaged Indian Snapchatter community.”