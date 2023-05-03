Snap Introduces New Solutions for Advertisers

The platform also launched sports sponsorship packages that will help marketers activate across Snapchat during some of the sports events. “For NBCUniversal’s Paris 2024 Olympic Games and the upcoming Women’s World Cup, we are bringing Snapchatters exclusive content across Snapchat’s Stories, Spotlight, and Camera. Our longstanding partnerships with the WNBA, NBA, and NFL will also continue to provide content across Stories and Spotlight and more creative tools for our community,” the platform announced.