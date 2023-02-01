Snap stock drops by 14 percent after the company unveils its Q4 2022 results

For the full year, revenue rose 12% to $4.6 billion in 2022, compared to $4.1 billion in 2021. Net loss was $1,430 million in 2022, compared to $488 million in 2021. In its earnings statement, Snap said it wouldn’t provide guidance for the next period. Given uncertainties related to the operating environment, we are not providing our expectations for revenue or adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2023.