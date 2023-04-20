Snapchat announces AI chatbot along with new AR features during Snap Partner Summit 2023

Brands that create experiences, such as virtual try-ons and using AR in-store, are 82% more likely to be recommended to others, making AR Mirrors a must-have addition to stores using Snapchat for promotion. 1 Retail brands like Men’s Wearhouse and Nike have already used AR Mirrors to enhance the in-store experience. "We currently have our AR Mirror in a Men’s Wearhouse store to get shoppers ready for prom and wedding season," the brand says.