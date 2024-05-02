Snapchat introduces augmented reality (AR) & machine learning tools catered to brands and advertisers

Snapchat highlighted its ongoing investment in ML and automation, aiming to streamline the creation process of AR try-on assets for brands. Collaborating with companies such as Amazon and Tiffany & Co. over recent years, Snapchat has enabled users to virtually try on various products within the app. Now, the social network claims to have significantly reduced the time required to generate these AR try-on assets. This enhancement promises to empower brands to swiftly transform more of their 2D product catalogs into immersive try-on encounters.