Snapchat introduces augmented reality (AR) & machine learning tools catered to brands and advertisers

Brands can now harness generative AI technology to craft personalised lenses for their AR ads.
During the 2024 IAB NewFronts event held on May 1, Snapchat unveiled a series of new augmented reality (AR) and machine learning (ML) tools tailored to assist brands and advertisers in engaging users through interactive experiences on the platform, as reported by TechCrunch.
Snapchat highlighted its ongoing investment in ML and automation, aiming to streamline the creation process of AR try-on assets for brands. Collaborating with companies such as Amazon and Tiffany & Co. over recent years, Snapchat has enabled users to virtually try on various products within the app. Now, the social network claims to have significantly reduced the time required to generate these AR try-on assets. This enhancement promises to empower brands to swiftly transform more of their 2D product catalogs into immersive try-on encounters.
Brands can now harness generative AI technology to craft personalised lenses for their AR ads. According to the report, brands can initiate this process by submitting a basic text or image prompt, resulting in the creation of a unique ML model capable of adding lifelike face effects to a Lens. These lenses, along with ML face effects, can then be incorporated into AR ads on Snapchat.
Snapchat has introduced AR Extensions, enabling advertisers to embed AR Lenses and filters across the platform's diverse ad formats. This integration extends to Dynamic Product Ads, Snap Ads, Collection Ads, Commercials, and Spotlight Ads, offering advertisers a comprehensive toolkit to engage users with immersive AR experiences.
The company also revealed its upcoming launch of a sports channel on Snapchat called the 'Snap Sports Network'. This channel will spotlight sports such as dog surfing, extreme ironing, water bottle flipping, and more. The channel will be hosted by Snap Stars.
Additionally, Snapchat is broadening its collaboration with Live Nation through the introduction of a new Snap Nation Public Profile. This profile will showcase exclusive behind-the-scenes content from concerts, expanding the platform's engagement with the music industry. The company plans to curate stories from Live Nation concerts and festivals, integrating public posts from users to enhance the overall experience.