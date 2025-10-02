Snapchat moves Memories behind a paywall

Snapchat is introducing paid storage options for its Memories feature, the archive where users save their most important Snaps. Since its launch in 2016, Snapchatters have stored more than a trillion Memories.

Unlike a phone’s camera roll, which often fills with duplicates and screenshots, Memories are curated moments users choose to keep.

Until now, Snapchatters could store up to 5GB of Memories at no cost. For most users, that is sufficient and nothing will change. But for those who have exceeded that limit—typically thousands of Snaps—the company is rolling out new subscription tiers.

The introductory Memories Storage Plans include 100GB, 250GB with Snapchat+, and 5TB with Snapchat Platinum. Snapchat will also provide 12 months of temporary storage for any content that exceeds the 5GB threshold, giving users time to upgrade. Memories can be downloaded to personal devices at any time.

Acknowledging the shift from free to paid, the company said it hopes the value offered will justify the cost. The move, it added, will help sustain investment in Memories for the long term.

The announcement comes as Snapchat continues to expand its platform and engagement. In April, the company reported it had surpassed 900 million monthly active users.

Spotlight posts by Snap Stars grew more than 125% year-over-year in Q1, and Snapchat has rolled out features such as AI Lenses, Bitmoji fashion, and custom Stickers to help users express themselves and stay connected.

Photo by Souvik Banerjee on Unsplash.