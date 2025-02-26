Snapchat rolls out Brand Suitability Suite to refine ad placement control

Snapchat has launched the Brand Suitability Suite, a set of tools that give advertisers more flexibility about the content and publishers their ads may appear adjacent to.

Advertisment

The suite introduces a tiered system—Full, Standard, and Limited—allowing marketers to choose content sensitivity levels that align with their brand values. Powered by advanced machine learning, Snapchat categorises content inventory in real-time based on risk and sensitivity, ensuring ads are placed in suitable contexts across Spotlight, Creator Stories, Shows, and Publisher Stories.

Advertisers can set their preferences within Snapchat’s Ads Manager, with real-time updates on reach, impressions, and audience size.

Snapchat has also expanded partnerships with third-party verification providers, including Integral Ad Science (IAS), DoubleVerify, and Zefr, offering post-campaign reporting for deeper insights into content adjacency and brand safety.

Through its 3P measurement partnerships, Snapchat offer a broad set of Brand Suitability reporting options to provide advertisers who need additional customisation for content adjacency beyond what our platform provides.

The Brand Suitability Suite is now available globally, with further enhancements planned throughout the year.