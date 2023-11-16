Social Beat join hands with Digi Yatra to create a digitally empowered society

Through the use of biometrics and advanced technology, it will provide travelers with a smooth, stress-free, and environmentally friendly experience from check-in to boarding.
Social Beat, a leading digital marketing agency known for its innovative strategies and outstanding results, announced the signing up of DIGI YATRA FOUNDATION as its newest client. This partnership marks another in Social Beat's continued growth and commitment to deliver exceptional digital marketing solutions.
Digi Yatra, a project launched by the Indian government, is revolutionising the air travel experience by digitising and streamlining every step of the journey. Through the use of biometrics and advanced technology, it provides travelers with a smooth, stress-free, and environmentally friendly experience from check-in to boarding. This initiative places a high priority on data security, making air travel in India more convenient and eco-friendly.
Suneil Chawla, co-founder of Social Beat said “With this partnership, both Digi Yatra Foundation and Social Beat are poised to achieve new milestones in the digital realm. Our seasoned team of professionals are committed to crafting tailored strategies that give the brand a new identity, and logo. The users of Digi Yatra will be treated to an enhanced web and app experience. Additionally, we will leverage a multi-channel digital marketing strategy to onboard 6 million app users by the end of the financial year. This will propel Digi Yatra to the forefront of the travel industry, delivering memorable digital experiences to millions of travelers.”
Suresh Khadakbhavi, CEO, Digi Yatra said, “Digi Yatra policy is an initiative aimed at providing seamless and hassle-free experience for passengers at airports. Its main objective is to enhance passenger experience by eliminating the need for verification of ticket and ID at multiple touch points. The onus is on us to spread the news of its availability, and encourage passengers to use these services. So we need to spread the word by every means at our disposal. We felt that Social Beat with their vast industry experience would be our best partner on the social media front to amplify the advantages of Digi Yatra and to ensure that the projects USPs and the objective of the Government of India reaches every individual.”