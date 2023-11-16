Social Beat join hands with Digi Yatra to create a digitally empowered society

Suresh Khadakbhavi, CEO, Digi Yatra said, “Digi Yatra policy is an initiative aimed at providing seamless and hassle-free experience for passengers at airports. Its main objective is to enhance passenger experience by eliminating the need for verification of ticket and ID at multiple touch points. The onus is on us to spread the news of its availability, and encourage passengers to use these services. So we need to spread the word by every means at our disposal. We felt that Social Beat with their vast industry experience would be our best partner on the social media front to amplify the advantages of Digi Yatra and to ensure that the projects USPs and the objective of the Government of India reaches every individual.”