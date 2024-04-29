Social Beat secures digital mandate for Juicy Chemistry

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The agency plans to boost brand's recognition and revenue through targeted digital media campaigns, affiliates, and influencers.
Juicy Chemistry, an ECOCERT-Certified organic personal care brand has assigned its digital mandate to Social Beat, a digital marketing agency known for its strategies and results.
Social Beat will drive brand awareness and consideration across Juicy Chemistry’s product portfolio with creative, innovative, and relatable content. The digital creative mandate was won after a multi-agency pitch process by Juicy Chemistry.
The agency will design targeted brand campaigns to boost brand recognition and scale up Juicy Chemistry’s revenue by utilising various digital media channels including Meta, Google, and targeted campaigns with affiliates and Influencers.
Vikas Chawla, co-founder of Social Beat, said, “We are very happy to be associated with Juicy Chemistry. They have an attractive portfolio of products available for the diverse needs of modern consumers. We look forward to providing result-driven strategies that can help them expand their market penetration and achieve desired results. With the brand’s focus on their digital native target audience, we are positive that we will be able to help them tap the right consumers through the right channels and efficiently amplify their overall reach and business growth in the long run. We look forward to working on innovative ideas for the brand and having a fruitful association with Juicy Chemistry.”
Pritesh and Megha Asher, co-founders, Juicy Chemistry said, “Our partnership with Social Beat is highly collaborative as our target audience is digital savvy and Social Beat has vast expertise in understanding and efficiently managing the digital movement of consumers. I feel their experience of the digital landscape, understanding of consumers’ digital behaviour, and insight-driven approach to creative communication, will help us augment our visibility, strengthen our reach and boost our marketing efforts to achieve optimal results. We are excited to partner with Social Beat and look forward to taking our brand to the next level with their help.”