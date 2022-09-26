Social Donut enters into a multi-year partnership with RefreshMint

As part of the agreement, RefreshMint will become Social Donut's exclusive partner of technology and improve its DMP enabled marketing efforts.
Social Donut, and RefreshMint announced they are joining forces for a multi-year partnership.
With deep financial industry knowledge, exceptional data capabilities, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Machine Learning, this strategic partnership will enable Social Donut to bring best-in-class data solutions for their customers in the financial services industry in India and SEA markets.
By adopting RefreshMint’s connected data-models, Social Donut’s clients will be better positioned to align their marketing with their long-term goals and priorities. Together, Social Donut and RefreshMint will help their customers increase campaign efficiency by optimizing for programmatic channels and improve campaign reach.
Commenting on the partnership, Himanshu Pandey, co-founder and head of performance at Social Donut, said, "We're always looking for changemakers who are ready to disrupt the traditional market landscape with us. RefreshMint aims to disrupt the way the financial sector operates by combining tech, data, and marketing. As a result of this partnership, Social Donut will be able to provide its clients with data-driven insights to maximize growth and performance.”
As part of the agreement, RefreshMint will become Social Donut's exclusive partner of technology and improve its DMP enabled marketing efforts.
Vaibhav Velhankar, co-founder & CEO at RefreshMint added "Financial Institutions are facing a major challenge because of the broken customer acquisition chain. The present system leads to high cost of customer acquisition and that is really preventing the industry growth, we aim to solve this problem. Our Vision at Refreshmint is to build the missing layer of intelligence across the customer acquisition journey. We have faith in Social Donut's vision, and we look forward to achieving new heights with this partnership.”
This partnership is also designed to help FinTech’s with their customer acquisition journeys by using data-backed solutions that optimizes the marketing funnel, with this integrated approach marketers would see better returns on their marketing and advertising efforts.