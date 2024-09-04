Social Panga celebrates 10 years in industry with "Credit Kisko Milega?" rap anthem

Speaking about the 10-year journey Himanshu Arora, co-founder of Social Panga and Chief Mafia said, “It’s been a great ride, packed with lessons, laughs, and a few late-night ‘what are we doing?’ moments, all filled with just gratitude. I’m beyond stoked about the challenges we’ve crushed and the wins we’ve celebrated, but most of all, I’m grateful to everyone who’s been part of this 10-year Panga. As we gear up for the next chapter, we're doubling down on our people (mafia)-first mantra, eyeing new global markets, and solution-first approach. Honestly, it feels like we’re just getting started, and I can’t wait to see where this crazy journey takes us next!”