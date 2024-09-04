Social Panga celebrates 10 years in industry with "Credit Kisko Milega?" rap anthem

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Social Panga, an integrated creative and digital marketing agency now part of LS Digital, celebrates 10 years in the industry. What began in a small office in Bangalore has now expanded with offices in Bangalore, Mumbai, Delhi, and Dubai.
Founded in 2014 by Himanshu Arora and Gaurav Arora with just a small team of three people and one service, the agency has grown into a team of over 400 members across multiple locations. Today, Social Panga offers a wide range of services in the digital and creative space, including Creative and Digital Strategy, Media Planning and Buying, Branding and Marketing Communications, Influencer Marketing, Video Production, and cutting-edge technology-driven brand solutions.
To mark this #ADecadeofMafias, the agency has dropped a rap anthem that spins their journey, and showcases the panga vibe.
Speaking about the 10-year journey Himanshu Arora, co-founder of Social Panga and Chief Mafia said, “It’s been a great ride, packed with lessons, laughs, and a few late-night ‘what are we doing?’ moments, all filled with just gratitude. I’m beyond stoked about the challenges we’ve crushed and the wins we’ve celebrated, but most of all, I’m grateful to everyone who’s been part of this 10-year Panga. As we gear up for the next chapter, we're doubling down on our people (mafia)-first mantra, eyeing new global markets, and solution-first approach. Honestly, it feels like we’re just getting started, and I can’t wait to see where this crazy journey takes us next!”
Gaurav Arora, co-founder at Social Panga and Chief Mafia shared his sentiments saying, “10 years! It’s amazing how fast the time has flown by! This #ADecadeofMafias at Social Panga has been an exhilarating journey, filled with new opportunities, meaningful experiences, and tremendous growth. Despite intense competition in the industry, we haven’t just held our ground—we’ve flourished. As we celebrate our 10th anniversary, it’s clear that our well-timed decisions and strategic moves have been pivotal to our success. We’re thrilled to embark on the next chapter of our journey and look forward to sharing it with all our well-wishers!"
In the past decade Social Panga has worked on across a diverse range of sectors, including FMCG, BFSI, e-commerce, finance, and healthcare. Their portfolio boasts collaborations with clients such as MamaEarth, Zepto, Carl Zeiss, IKEA, 3M, Bosch, Myntra, Manipal Hospitals, NatGeo, Disney, Tally, and many others.