Spicetree Design Agency secures digital and e-commerce mandate for Jass Perfumes

Spicetree Design Agency (SDA) has been appointed as the digital and e-commerce partner for Jass Perfumes, a fragrance brand celebrated for its commitment to quality and craftsmanship. In this strategic alliance, SDA will amplify Jass Perfumes’ digital footprint and enhance its e-commerce initiatives through a comprehensive suite of services.
As part of this partnership, SDA will lead the enhancement of Jass's e-commerce strategies, including content creation, banner designs, and strategic launch communications. The focus will be on ensuring Jass’s value proposition is clearly and effectively conveyed to its target audience, driving engagement and growth across digital platforms.
Jass offers a range of fragrances, catering to various tastes and budgets. Their affordable-luxury series epitomises this philosophy, offering exquisite scents like the playful and cool "Girlfriend," the fun and charismatic "Boyfriend," and the effervescent "Saturday Night," perfect for making a statement on a night out.
Shiraz Khan, founder of Spicetree Design Agency, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, “Jass Perfumes resonates with a contemporary audience that values social connections and believes in positively impacting the world. We are excited to collaborate with Jass Perfumes to create a digital experience that captures the essence of their brand and connects with their target audience.”
Manthan Patel, director of Jass Perfumes, emphasised the brand’s unwavering focus on quality, stating, “We believe that fragrance is a powerful medium that can evoke emotions and create lasting memories. Our partnership with Spicetree will help us communicate our brand story effectively and reach a wider audience.”
Spicetree’s Mumbai office will spearhead the Jass Perfumes account, ensuring a cohesive digital strategy that reflects the brand’s values while enhancing its online presence and e-commerce growth.