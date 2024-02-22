Spotify announces AUX, a new advisory agency for music companies

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The agency will be led by former FIFA global marketing director Jean-Francois Pathy.
Spotify declared on February 21, 2024, that it plans to establish a music advisory agency for brands. With AUX, Spotify says that it plans to “counsel brands about how best to use music to enrich their campaigns and connect them with emerging artists to help them reach new audiences.”
Pathy added, “Spotify AUX will broaden the opportunities available to artists, offering them a platform for creative expression, financial support, and strategic partnerships that go beyond traditional industry avenues”.
AUX has teamed up DJ-producer Peggy Gou with Coca-Cola for their first commercial.
The artisit had established a track record in the dance music industry with hits including 'Starry Night' and 'It Makes You Forget'. When her song '(It Goes Like)' became popular online in 2023, she achieved new levels of international recognition.
According to a press statement from Spotify, the two have "built a long-term partnership that will span live concerts and events, social media content, a branded playlist, and on-platform promotional support." "We're excited to tap into our expertise as Spotify to counsel brands on how best to use music to enrich their marketing campaigns and leverage our relationships with emerging artists to help them reach new audiences," said Emma Vaughn, global head of advertising business development and partnerships at Spotify.
The global head of music at the streaming service, Jeremy Erlich, continued, "Our teams already spend all of their time understanding new trends and what artists, fans, and brands want. So this is our endeavour to connect all the dots and provide brands with Spotify's unmatched insights on artists and music culture."
“Spotify is always looking for ways to leverage our music ecosystem to deepen the connections between artists, brands, and fans,” said Jeremy Erlich, VP, head of music content at Spotify.