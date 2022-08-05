Spotify collaborates with Asiaville to launch ‘Create with Anchor’

This one-of-a-kind program presented by Asiaville, the media tech company and Spotify, the world’s most popular audio streaming platform, aims to tap into the burgeoning culture of podcasting, focusing on Tamil and Malayalam voices. With its deep focus on the creator ecosystem in South India, Asiaville is well poised to leverage its sizable digital network to curate the most passionate podcaster creators for the program. The participants will benefit from best-in-class guidance offered by expert trainers and mentors, wherein popular RJs and podcasters will host a series of workshops aimed at orienting them into the art of podcast creation, storytelling, technical aspects, and overall best practices for the medium. The goal is to equip the creators with knowledge such that they potentially bag their own exclusive podcast series with Spotify.