Start Sports Network and FanCode retained as broadcasting partners for Legends League Cricket

All matches of upcoming LLC season will be aired on Star Sports, Disney+ Hotstar, and FanCode from November 18, 2023, to December 9, 2023.
Legends League Cricket has extended their broadcast partnership with Star Sports Network and FanCode due to the overwhelming response received in previous seasons. All matches of the upcoming Legends League Cricket season will be aired on Star Sports, Disney+ Hotstar, and FanCode from November 18, 2023, to December 9, 2023.
“Legends League Cricket brings together the best national and international talent to the fans, and it was only right that we continue our association with the Star Sports Network and FanCode to showcase the Legends of the sport. This association will continue to give millions of cricket lovers in India the best viewing experience and bring them closer to the stars that they know and love.” said Raman Raheja, CEO, Legends League Cricket.
“We are excited to have Legends League Cricket back on FanCode for the second year. The league provides us the opportunity to relive those magical moments and watch all-time stars of the game such as Suresh Raina, Kevin Pietersen, and Gautam Gambhir. It has managed to capture the attention of Indian cricket fans across all age groups and we will look to build on that fandom.", said Prasana Krishnan, Co-founder, FanCode.
The second franchisee edition of Legends League Cricket is scheduled from November 18 to December 9 and will feature matches in five cities: Ranchi, Dehradun, Jammu, Vizag, and Surat. The tournament will kick off with a match between Bhilwara Kings, led by Irfan Pathan, and the defending champions, India Capitals, captained by Gautam Gambhir. Six teams, including India Capitals, Manipal Tigers, Gujarat Giants, Urbanrisers Hyderabad, Southern Super Stars, and Bhilwara Kings, will compete for the coveted trophy.