Subway Surfers introduces Burger King challenge, complete with mascot King runner

QSR chain Burger King has collaborated with popular 'runner' mobile game Subway Surfers to introduce a Burger King challenge. As a part of this game, users can play with the Burger King mascot as a runner and completing the challenge by earning points will allow them to keep the mascot after the challenge has ended.
The challenge is available to players all over the world and will be live on the app for the next 10 days. It's interesting to note that as the person plays the game, there are Burger King's outlet logos visible.
This isn't the first time these two seemingly unrelated brands have collaborated with each other. Back in 2021, Burger King introduced Subway Surfer themed meals in the Middle East - complete with takeaway bags designed to imitate the game's interface.