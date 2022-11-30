Swiggy grows its New Purchaser Base on App with Criteo

Swiggy achieved a 142% rise in new customers and a 121% increase in app installs on the Criteo platform, with 17% of those new app installs contributed by Criteo.
Criteo, the commerce media company, today announced the success story with Swiggy, a leading on-demand convenience platform, on successfully increasing their market share by acquiring new customers at the lowest cost per app install through a combination of acquisition tactics. Criteo helped to target the right audience and implement an effective media mix at efficient cost per conversion. Swiggy successully increased the number of food orders on their app while maintaining a low cost per customer acquisition and cost per order.
To meet Swiggy’s acquisition goals, Criteo helped to launch a customer growth strategy that would reach in-market audiences throughout densely populated urban areas, resulting in a higher number of new users at an efficient cost per conversion. As a result, Swiggy was able to effectively achieve their customer growth goals by boosting their new customer base by 142% between Q3 of 2021 and Q2 of 2022. The number of app installs also increased by 121%.
Apurva Salian, director at Swiggy, said, "At Swiggy, growth plays a very important role, and Criteo has been a collaborative partner who is at the forefront of solving our business problems across remarketing, customer acquisition, and retention through scalable and efficient campaigns. Criteo contributed to 17% of all app installs and 16% of first orders, and we achieved a lower cost per first order with Criteo when compared to other marketing channels.”
On the campaign’s success, Taranjeet Singh, managing director, SEA and India, Criteo, said, “Today, Criteo is powering the world's advertisers to effectively acquire a high-intent audience on the open internet by integrating first-party data into full-funnel marketing solutions. We are pleased that Swiggy successfully drove customer growth by utilizing a combination of acquisition tactics by Criteo."
Through a combination of acquisition tactics – including targeting predefined audiences, engaging high-intent lookalike audiences, and launching adaptive creative ad solutions – Criteo helped Swiggy effectively reach new users with a strong likelihood of making a purchase. Swiggy was also able to integrate Criteo’s AI-powered Dynamic Creative Optimization into their app install campaigns on the Criteo platform, driving new users to make their first online order via the Swiggy app.
As a result of the campaign's success, Swiggy and Criteo began to work together to also launch customer retention campaigns that target inactive customers and encourage repeat purchases at an efficient cost per session.