Swiggy launches Pyng, an AI platform for verified professional services

Swiggy, an on-demand convenience platform, announced the launch of a new consumer app, Pyng—an AI-driven platform designed to simplify access to thousands of verified professionals across 100+ specialisations.

Pyng is an online marketplace designed to address the demands of urban consumers who are often overwhelmed by endless online searches for reliable, skilled professionals. By leveraging advanced AI, a curated network of experts, and a customer-centric approach, Pyng aims to make access to verified professionals more efficient, and dependable.

Speaking about Swiggy’s latest offering, Nandan Reddy, co-founder and head of innovation at Swiggy, said, “As our lives become increasingly fast-paced, the demand for professional assistance—from tax planners and counsellors to yoga trainers—is growing across both personal and professional spheres. With Pyng, we’re offering a reliable, spam-free platform where users can connect with trusted experts. By curating demand for these specialised offerings, Pyng not only empowers individual providers but also brings structure to consumers' latent needs, connecting them with reliable experts who deliver real value.”

Pyng’s AI Search Assistant matches users with relevant professionals based on their queries. Professionals also get an AI Assistant that helps users understand their services and assess fit, without requiring a booking.

Pyng, which launched its seller app earlier this year, is onboarding professionals across various categories. The platform now has over 1,000 professionals from more than 100 specialisations. These include:

Health & Wellness: Fitness trainers, yoga instructors, nutritionists, therapists, pregnancy coaches





Finance: Investment consultants, wealth managers, tax planners





Astrology & Spiritual: Tarot readers, numerologists, energy healers





Events: DJs, emcees, wedding and party planners





Travel & Lifestyle: Trip planners, travel advisors, makeup artists





Education & Skills: Music, dance and art tutors, career advisors

Pyng is currently live for users in Bengaluru. The app is now available to consumers to download both on iOS and Android as Pyng Now.