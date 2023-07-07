Tak, India Today Group’s digital-first brand, unveils Chhattisgarh Tak

Tak is strengthening its presence and is fast establishing itself as a major player in the digital sphere.
India Today Group’s digital-first channels are expanding its footprint across the country with the launch of yet another digital first channel – Chhattisgarh Tak. This launch will further strengthen its online presence with a YouTube channel (Youtube/ChhattisgarhTakOfficial) and the website – . The news platforms are being inaugurated today by the chief minister of Chhattisgarh, Bhupesh Bhagel.
The website and the YouTube channel for Chhattisgarh Tak shall focus on the local news from across the state. The YouTube channel will feature videos and shorts whereas the website will feature news articles, videos, and web stories.
Commenting on the launch of the two platforms, Milind Khandekar (managing editor, Tak Channels) says, “The idea behind the YoutTube channel and the website launch is to cover the state of Chhattisgarh in a focused manner with unbiased news reporting. The website will cover not just the local but also the hyper-local news” He further adds, “Chhattisgarh
Tak aims to cater to the growing demand for reliable and up-to-date news content in the digital space”
Vivek Gaur, CEO, Tak channels & The Lallantop, India Today Group says, “We had more than 347 million page views & 1.7 billion video views on YouTube in the last quarter alone. With the launch of the YouTube channel of Chhattisgarh Tak and our own destination platform, , we will further strengthen our portfolio.” He further adds, “Our aim is to keep our viewers and readers informed about the latest happenings in the region. The launch of the Chhattisgarh Tak is a part of our effort to connect with more people and reinforce the trust of the viewers who have supported us on this journey”.