Tak, India Today Group’s digital-first brand, unveils Chhattisgarh Tak

Vivek Gaur, CEO, Tak channels & The Lallantop, India Today Group says, “We had more than 347 million page views & 1.7 billion video views on YouTube in the last quarter alone. With the launch of the YouTube channel of Chhattisgarh Tak and our own destination platform, www.chhattisgarhtak.in , we will further strengthen our portfolio.” He further adds, “Our aim is to keep our viewers and readers informed about the latest happenings in the region. The launch of the Chhattisgarh Tak is a part of our effort to connect with more people and reinforce the trust of the viewers who have supported us on this journey”.