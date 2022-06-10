Talkwalker and Hootsuite reveal the most loved brands in India for 2022

Some key takeaways from the Brand Love 2022 report:

1. This year’s most loved brands include both international brands and homegrown Indian brands such as Asics, Colorbar Cosmetics, Jimmy Choo, MUJI, Bombay Shaving Company, IBM, and L'Oréal.

2. The top 50 loved brands add new dimensions to the concept of sustainability, and have placed it front and center as a priority. They are environmental, social, and economic sustainability leaders in their categories.

3. The most loved brands use social media to better understand their audience – and what they’re looking for. This is helping them to take creative risks that spark joy, love, and loyalty in their brand audiences.

4. Consumers want a better, improved version of before. After two years of consumption choices being limited by the pandemic and sacrificing in-person experiences, consumers want to get back to normal. But their perspective has changed, and they are re-evaluating their relationships with brands.