Tata Digital integrates Tata Shop Share Smile (TSSS) into Tata Neu app

Tata Digital announced a significant step towards streamlining employee benefits across Tata group companies with the integration of Tata Shop Share Smile (TSSS) into the all-encompassing Tata Neu. This move empowers several lakh Tata Group employees across India with a more convenient and rewarding shopping experience.
Previously, TSSS offered exclusive deals and discounts on Tata products and services through a separate platform.
This integration delivers a unified and rewarding experience for employees across the Tata Group. Tata Neu is now a one-stop shop for employees of the Tata Group, offering convenient access to a multitude of benefits and rewards across the entire Tata ecosystem, from discounts on cars, to coveted hotel stays, shopping for electronics and fashion to groceries, medicines and more.
Tata Neu makes it easy for employees to save money and access valuable perks across the entire Tata ecosystem, simplifying their lives and boosting overall satisfaction. The user-friendly Tata Neu app is available for download on both iOS and Android devices.