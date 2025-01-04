Tata Motors CV becomes India's largest YouTube channel in CV category

Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles has become the largest YouTube channel in the commercial vehicles category in India. Within just two years of its launch, its YouTube channel has garnered 1.32 lakh subscribers and 40.8 crore views. These views are garnered only by its channel posts (advertising campaigns) and does not count the influencer content work.

"This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the team and the impactful content we have been creating," says Shubhranshu Singh, chief marketing officer at Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles.

The channel has tasted success in major cities including Hyderabad, Jaipur, Delhi, Patna and Bengaluru. It has 895 videos across 77 playlists in 10 languages, a requirement to reach the country's vast trucking community.

It has also the distinction of being the fastest channel to achieve the Silver Button (recognition) from YouTube in the commercial vehicles category. Silver Button is a recognition given to channels exceeding 100,000 subscribers.

"This diverse content strategy has resonated with our customers and has helped us build a strong online community," Singh adds, reiterating Tata Motors' commitment to leveraging digital platforms to connect with its customers.

Generally, Commercial Vehicles use traditional mediums to connect with its customers. However, Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles' growing social media connect highlights the evolving need for a digital connect.

In an interview with afaqs! in June 2024, Singh had said that the company maintains a traditional mix while also expanding its digital presence as 15-20% of its final sales come from digital channels.