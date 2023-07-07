Tata Play introduces Assamese Entertainment Service

Tata Play Asomiya Monoronjan is a platform for Assamese entertainment on television, which will offer latest and popular Assamese movies, original shows, specials like mobile theaters, songs, masterclasses on acting & music along with devotional content. The content will feature Assam’s celebrated and awarded actors like Jotin Bora, Ravi Sharma, Urmila Mahanta, Barsha Rani Bishaya, Kenny Basumatary, and many more, across a wide spectrum of genres and titles like Ratnakar, Calendar, Local Kung Fu, Local Utpaat, Bornodi Bhotiai, Goru, Fisaa, Andolito Akax, Kolorob, Neul, Mitryonjoy, Ou etc. With a myriad range of movies and new original shows, the service will showcase ReelDrama’s rich content library to the linear TV viewers. Besides the engrossing lineup, this service will also showcase original shows for the first time on Indian Television along with some interesting titles that will also be aired for the first time for television audience.