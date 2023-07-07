Tata Play introduces Assamese Entertainment Service

Tata Play Asomiya Monoronjan, the new value-added service on Tata Play, will be at Rs. 45 per month. Viewers can tune in to 1955 to watch it on TV.
Growing the regional content universe and enhancing its own array of regional offerings, Tata Play, one of India’s leading content distribution and Pay TV platform today announced a new platform service, Tata Play Asomiya Monoronjan in partnership with ReelDrama. The service will offer a wide selection of captivating and culturally rich Assamese content. This partnership also marks the first ever collaboration with an OTT platform to deliver content for TV audiences thereby paving way for OTT partners to explore the colossal world of linear TV viewing.
Tata Play Asomiya Monoronjan is a platform for Assamese entertainment on television, which will offer latest and popular Assamese movies, original shows, specials like mobile theaters, songs, masterclasses on acting & music along with devotional content. The content will feature Assam’s celebrated and awarded actors like Jotin Bora, Ravi Sharma, Urmila Mahanta, Barsha Rani Bishaya, Kenny Basumatary, and many more, across a wide spectrum of genres and titles like Ratnakar, Calendar, Local Kung Fu, Local Utpaat, Bornodi Bhotiai, Goru, Fisaa, Andolito Akax, Kolorob, Neul, Mitryonjoy, Ou etc. With a myriad range of movies and new original shows, the service will showcase ReelDrama’s rich content library to the linear TV viewers. Besides the engrossing lineup, this service will also showcase original shows for the first time on Indian Television along with some interesting titles that will also be aired for the first time for television audience.
Commenting on the launch of the new value-added service, Tata Play’s chief commercial and content officer, Pallavi Puri, said, “Tata Play has had a long-standing association with ReelDrama through Binge and we are delighted to explore and strengthen this partnership further. Tata Play Asomiya Monoronjan will be showcasing Assam’s best content treasures to the TV audiences thereby paving away for and taking Assamese entertainment to a wider set of audience to relish and enjoy.”
ReelDrama director, Kuheli Dasgupta said, “We are excited to be the content partner for Tataplay Asomiya Monoronjan. The objective of ReelDrama is to provide an alternative platform for talented Assamese filmmakers to showcase their craft to a larger section of Assamese- speaking viewers. The association with Tata Play will aid our effort to reach out to a wider audience, not only in Assam but also in the entire country, thereby bringing the content from Assamese entertainment industry to the mainstream cinema.”
Subscribers can view Tata Play Asomiya Monoronjan on 1955 for Rs 45 per month. This service will be home to fresh, original, family entertainment content with premiere marquee titles to choose from, without any ad breaks.