Tata Play launches 'Bollywood Masala' service with 90's and 2000's films

Tata Play has introduced a new value-added service called 'Tata Play Bollywood Masala,' offering subscribers access to a diverse selection of Bollywood films from the 1990s and 2000s. This ad-free service, priced at Rs. 2/- per day and available on channel 311, will allow viewers to enjoy a treasure trove of nostalgic Bollywood content.
The service aims to capture the essence of Bollywood's 90s and 2000s era, featuring iconic films starring superstars like Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgn, Govinda, Sridevi, Madhuri Dixit, Karishma Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Sonali Bendre, Tabu, Juhi Chawla, and more.
Tata Play Bollywood Masala will be a one-stop destination for avid Bollywood fans, offering a wide range of content, including superhit movies, talk shows, celebrity interviews, exclusive shows, chart-topping music, behind-the-scenes footage, and more. Some of the featured titles include "Aashiqui," "Andaz Apna Apna," "Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar," "Khiladi," "Roja," "Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman," "Dil Chahta Hai," "Deewana Mastana," "3 Idiots," "Munnabhai MBBS," and many others.
Pallavi Puri, chief commercial and content officer of Tata Play, expressed excitement about the launch, stating, "With Tata Play Bollywood Masala, we have created the ultimate movie destination for fans of the 90s and 2000s era. We have curated cult movies of the most celebrated actors of that time, in association with our partner Shemaroo. We are certain this iconic phase of Indian cinema will be a treat for all our subscribers."
Sandeep Gupta, COO of Broadcasting Business at Shemaroo Entertainment Limited, shared his delight about the collaboration, saying, "This offering from Tata Play is a nostalgic treasure trove, featuring movies, songs, interviews, and captivating content from the 1990s & 2000s - a true delight for 90s Bollywood enthusiasts."
Subscribers can access Tata Play Bollywood Masala on channel 311 for Rs. 2/- per day and also enjoy the content on the Tata Play mobile app, which offers live TV and video-on-demand options, allowing viewers to watch their favorite Bollywood content on the go.