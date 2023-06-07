Tata Play launches ‘Har Ghar Startup’ -DTH platform service for startups

Congratulating Tata Play and FTC TALENT on this initiative, G20 Sherpa, GOI, Mr Amitabh Kant said, “In the past decade, India has taken massive strides towards creating a quality entrepreneurship ecosystem. Under the leadership of our Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi, who envisions India as a global powerhouse across sectors, we have strived to enable a steady rise in the country's business environment. My heartiest congratulations to Tata Play and FTC TALENT on taking this goal of Atmanirbhar Bharat forward with a unique service like Har Ghar Startup. Tata Play’s precedence and reach through the medium of satellite Television, will help us reach millions of homes and provide inspiration to every enterprising individual. I hope more and more Indians benefit from such initiatives.”