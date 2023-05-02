Team Pumpkin launches HypeSquad

HypeSquad is a content, public Relations, and influencer marketing specialization agency.
Team Pumpkin, a fully integrated creative digital marketing agency, has announced the launch of its specialized content & communications arm, HypeSquad. Based on real-world insights, HypeSquad specializes in cutting-edge, new media content, communications, and influencer marketing based services. The business entity will offer functional solutions across a range of verticals, including Media Relations, Content Distribution, Influencer Outreach, and Crisis Management.
Additionally, HypeSquad is also in the process of launching Content IPs across the Lifestyle, Marketing and BFSI verticals. These IPs will create content that makes the world of lifestyle, fashion, finance, marketing and beyond more accessible and understandable.
Swati Nathani, co-founder - Team Pumpkin & HypeSquad, said, “While HypeSquad as an individual arm of Team Pumpkin created some celebrated PR and influencer campaigns and won awards, we wanted to give the team more autonomy and power to do greater work. This award-winning team will be more power-packed, and you will do some excellent work in the coming days.”
“The purpose of having these independent entities is to have super-specialised focus and more attention on quality execution. Expertise, Execution, and Efficiency are the common thread that will drive these individual agencies. They always worked with this thread; becoming autonomous was only a matter of time.” Said Ranjeet Kumar, co-founder of Team Pumpkin - HypeSquad’s parent company.
HypeSquad is the first in the slate of specialized agencies that Team Pumpkin plans to launch as a part of its rebranding activity. Each agency under the Team Pumpkin umbrella will focus on creating tailored solutions based on real-world insights combined with expert opinion.